ELITE Christmas Choir spreads joy for the holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. — Students from seven different area high schools took part in the ELITE Christmas Choir’s performance Wednesday morning.

The performance was held at the Bonnie Noble administration building with the Peoria Park District. The choir is formed every year by the park district.

The singing and dancing group will travel to 28 different locations this year, singing songs like, “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and more.

What we’ve got is the spirit of the season being spread from geographically every corner of Peoria. There’s seven schools involved in this community choir and dance so they’re going to show Peoria, our community, that we can co-exsist. Carl Cannon, Founder | ELITE Youth Program

“There’s a lot of new students involved so the word is getting out every year that we get a surge of young people,” said Cannon. “There’s some new music, there’s a new dance, there’s just a new energy that is based on last year’s energy.”

In years past, the group traveled to Chick-Fil-A in Peoria.

