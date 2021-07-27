ELITE youth outreach program to honor Peoria public school 8th graders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local school hosted a ceremony on Tuesday honoring black students who are a part of the ELITE Youth Outreach Program.

The program is a youth behavioral program that focuses on enhancing self-confidence, valuable work experience, and an incentive to stay off the streets.

Superintendent Desmoulin-Kherat was in attendance at the Lincoln K-8 school to help acknowledge the 8th graders for their success in Peoria Public Schools.

Director of emotional and social learning, Derrick Booth, said, “I just want to share with you, it’s never about math, English, reading, and writing, It was always about allowing you to understand your potential, allowing you to have confidence in yourself, allowing you to dream, allowing you to believe in yourself.”

The majority of ELITE participants experience an increase in their GPA, with a drop in disciplinary referrals and truancy.