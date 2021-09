PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Monday, Sept. 13, the Peoria County Highway Department will be seal coating Elmore Road between Illinois State Route 78 and Illinois State Route 150 in Brimfield Township.

The work is anticipated to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 16.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use caution if traveling in or around construction zones.

Those looking for more information can contact the Peoria County Highway Department at (309) 697-6400.