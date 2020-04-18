Elmwood Strawberry Fest will not be canceled this year

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) – The 32nd annual Strawberry Festival will still be celebrated in some capacity this summer.

Committee members said the Elmwood festival has taken place the first Saturday in June for more than 30 years.

There were questions about the status of this year’s festival after Illinois’ shelter-in-place order caused many spring and summer events to either be canceled or postponed.

Adam Little, head of the festival’s committee, said they’re waiting until the order is expected to end, after April 30, to decide what they’re going to do.

Little said although they’re following the CDC’s recommendations, regardless of what the outcome is they will not officially put a canceled stamp on the festival.

“It’s going to be what the festival looks like if we’re told we can’t actually gather in groups,” Little said. “We know we can still celebrate in one-way shape or form. So it’s just going to be if we’re told the shelter-in-place extends and we can’t have a true festival, we will come up with another alternative to still celebrate on that weekend.”

He said the committee has been throwing around ideas on how to celebrate the festival but still keep people safe in case the order gets extended.

“We’ve talked to a few businesses about having them offer some of the strawberry desserts that we usually offer and do some kind of curbside pickup,” Little said. “We’ve talked about doing a parade through town and have everybody stay in their cars.”

Little said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the tornado that hit Elmwood in 2010. He said this is their opportunity to showcase what the town has done to come back from that.