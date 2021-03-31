Elmwood woman petitions City Council to change code to allow chickens

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A city code violation is cracking open a conversation about chickens in Elmwood.

“We would like this to be something that we didn’t have to feel like was against any sort of regulation,” said Brooke McClaskey.

McClaskey owns two chickens that live in her backyard.

“It’s not more attraction than any other garden would be,” said McClaskey.

She said chickens are low maintenance, low cost, and produce fresh eggs.

“For people who are like they smell or would make a huge mess, they really don’t. They actually clean themselves. They insulate themselves,” said McClaskey.

But Elmwood’s City Code outlines no farm animals, including chickens, are allowed in city limits.

“That ordinance has been in place for generations. It’s not new. It’s been on the books for a long time,” said Amy Davis, the city’s economic developent director.

Now, McClaskey is trying to change the code. She started an online petition and says she’s planning to present it to the City Council on Tuesday, April 6.

“That’s when the council will, they’ll hear Brooke out, and they’ll discus the ins and outs of it,” said Davis.

Davis said this is not a new conversation.

“The chicken discussion happened quite a few years ago, it was probably within the last six years ago. They discussed it and they decided not to make a change at that time,” said Davis.

Davis said council will hear McClaskey’s plans on Tuesday and decide whether to further discuss the issue.