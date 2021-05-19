Elmwood’s 33rd Strawberry Festival returns next month with its traditional format

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Elmwood’s 33rd Strawberry Festival is just weeks away.

Festival committee member and the city’s economic development director, Amy Davis, said the event is returning to its normal format this year. Organizers are excited to bring back the summer tradition.

Davis said the bridge phase of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan loosens restrictions and allows more people to get together and gives people peace of mind.

“The bridge phase actually, you know, calmed a lot of worries as far as what we would not be able to or able to do. So, we’re just excited to have a festival this year,” said Davis.

Davis said the festival is great for all ages, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“The entire family can have fun from crafters and vendors to the car show. There’s a lot of free things for the little ones,” said Davis.

The Strawberry Festival kicks off on Saturday, June 5, 2021.