Elmwood’s Central Park holds a ‘jam-packed’ Strawberry Festival Saturday

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — From strawberry jam to strawberry daquiris, the 2021 Elmwood Strawberry Festival was jam-packed.

Vendors sold strawberry pies, pizzas, and shortcakes, and said most of it sold out in the first couple hours of the festival.

In a swarm of strawberry treats, arts and crafts, only one table sold the fresh fruit.

“The strawberries we have come from Southern Illinois also and they are mighty sweet,” said vendor Joe Helms.

People visited from all over the state to enjoy the food and entertainment, like Alaina Russell. She wore a dress printed with strawberries and strawberry jewelry. Her young daughter had a matching colorful outfit.

“I’m a little obsessed with strawberries,” Russell said. “Oh its been great, I’m taking lots of pictures, everything strawberry.”

Elmwood natives also said they were happy to be out enjoying sunshine during the festival too.

“It’s my hometown, and brought my grandkids and my children,” said festival-goer Christine Schaubel.

Vintage cars also lined the streets around Central Park, surrounding the festival. After the festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, some said it is wonderful to come out with the community and enjoy the annual tradition.

“This is absolutely amazing to see the car show brings people out, all the crafts and food, it’s just absolutely fantastic seeing us get back to close to normal,” Helms said.