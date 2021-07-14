Ely pleads not guilty to January murder of prominent Peoria surgeon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Appearing in person at Peoria County Courthouse for the first time, Robert Ely pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dr. Robert Marshall, 92.

Prosecutors alleged in January, Ely conned his way into the retired surgeon’s North Peoria home before stabbing him to death. He is facing a total of five charges, including first-degree murder.

Ely’s next court date, a scheduling conference, was set for Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.

His attorney, William Wolff, said he plans to file a continuance for more time to collect discovery.

