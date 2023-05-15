BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 11 years and dozens of searches, search dog Kuster will take a much-deserved retirement, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday.

Their Facebook post featured several pictures of Kuster and his handler, Matt Noar, and offered Kuster “many more years of good health and lots of puppicino cups at every drive thru!”

Kuster started to train for search and rescue operations when he was only seven weeks old. He as served with the agency since.

“K9 Kuster has earned a much-deserved retirement full of tug toys, hikes with his handler, and pretty much anything he wants…he has earned it,” the post stated.