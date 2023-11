PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Server issues at the Tazewell County Courthouse have knocked out phone lines and email, the county’s top lawman said Wednesday.

Sheriff Jeff Lower said the outage started Tuesday and the county hopes to have it fixed by the end of business Wednesday.

As the dispatch center is located at another area, 911 service is not affected. Also, business is underway at the courthouse as normal. There’s just no email or phones, Lower said.

