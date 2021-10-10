‘Embrace the Ruck:’ Ruck for Hunger sets off on its fifth march Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members used military tactics to raise donations for a local food pantry.

Sunday, Oct. 10, was the fifth year of the Ruck for Hunger charity walk. Organized by three veterans, the event is based off “ruck walks,” or mandatory marches with rucksacks in the military.

Participants raised money and brought food donations, all going to Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria.

“It’s only gotten bigger and better since the very first time,” said Shane Hoadley, one of three organizers for Ruck for Hunger.

Sunday morning, a crowd of people gathered at The Tac Shack in Peoria to join together for the national anthem before marching off.

This year’s walk was about 9.5 miles, with a breakfast break in the middle of the trip.

“Sophia’s Kitchen does a lot for the Peoria community,” Hoadley said. “And we can’t be any more happy than we are. Like I said, it just keeps growing and makes us just so proud to help out.”