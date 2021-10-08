Embracing Emma Fundraiser being held Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Here at WMBD we’ve been bringing you stories on Mark Welp’s daughter Emma. Emma passed away in May after a seven-month battle with cancer.



Saturday there is an event in honor of Emma is taking place in Bloomington.

The Embracing Emma Charity event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gill Street Bar and Grill in Bloomington. The event features raffles for autographed sports memorabilia, gift cards to local establishments and other places.



All proceeds from raffle tickets go to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois and towards Emma’s twin sister, Abby’s college fund.

Emma’s teacher, Lisa Byrd helped organize the event and said she would receive pictures and updates of Emma’s hospital visits and wanted to giveback.

“I heard so many great stories about the way nurses were with her and I know since Emma’s passing, Abby has gone back there and met with some of the nurses and I just really feel like they’ve been so amazing for the family,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s friend, Aaron Ahart who collects and deals sports memorabilia did not know the Welp family personally, but heard from Byrd about Emma’s fight and wanted to do something.

“It was such an emotional rollercoaster on what Emma went through and her teachers, her family and friends. I was just some outsider that along with thousands of people, I just honestly fell in love with her story.”

It’s an event for kids and adults with 10% of all food and drinks going to charity as well.

If you’re not able to make it… you can still purchase a raffle ticket via Venmo or Cash app.