McLean County, (WMBD) — Emergency crews from communities around central Illinois are dealing with a water rescue Friday.

The vehicle became stuck in floodwaters on Highway 136 and 1600 avenue, south of Armington in Logan county. Which is southwest of McLean county.

Our crew on the scene caught this happening around 7:15 this evening. The Lincoln fire department and Armington volunteer fire department were on scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.