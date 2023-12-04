UPDATE (5:04 p.m.) — Emergency crews are no longer redirecting traffic at this time.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash near Veterans Drive and Sheridan Road on Monday.

According to our reporter on the scene, emergency crews are currently blocking lanes on Sheridan Road, after a truck appears to have gone over the guard rail. Traffic is being detoured away from the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.