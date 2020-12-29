Emergency crews tackle possible explosion in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency crews are responding to a possible home explosion in Peoria County.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, the explosion happened at 13723 N. Ivy Lake Road.

The natural gas explosion was caused when an HVAC company was installing a new furnace in the basement of the home.

There were four people present at the time of the explosion. Two occupants of the residence were upstairs at the time and were uninjured. A 21-year-old worker suffered burns and was transported to OSF with serious injuries.

Dunlap and Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the fire. Asbell said the house appears to be a total loss.

