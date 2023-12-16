PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria fire investigator has ordered an emergency demolition for a house on West Malone Avenue following a fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 6:57 a.m. seeing smoke and flames coming out of several windows on both the first and second stories of the house, according to Battalion Chief Scott Strum.

It was determined that there were no people in the home during the fire.

A fire investigator was called to investigate the cause, origin, and damage of the fire.

The fire has yet to be determined as the incident remains under investigation. The home was ordered an emergency demolition.

The estimated damage of the fire is about $30,000.