PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passengers on a flight to Chicago Friday morning experienced an unexpected delay when their plane was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing.

United Airlines Flight 3789 was scheduled to depart from General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport just before 7 a.m. Friday. Once in the air, however, reports of smoke in the aircraft caused the trip to be cut short.

Director of Airports Gene Olson, while unable to confirm where in the plane the smoke was coming from, told WMBD that the plane was able to safely land back at PIA and taxi back to the terminal under its own power.

