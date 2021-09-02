Emergency response vehicle deploys from Bloomington to Louisiana to join Hurricane Ida relief

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Red Cross emergency response vehicle (ERV) deployed from the Bloomington chapter Thursday to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

Volunteer Valerie Matkaitis departed today from Bloomington to join more than 40 Illinois Region volunteers already deployed to assist with relief efforts in Louisiana. They are part of about 630 trained Red Cross workers who are on the ground now.

The emergency response vehicle will aid in disaster relief to mobilize supplies such as ready-to-eat

meals, water and snacks, clean-up kits, and other items once it arrives in Louisiana.

Red Cross volunteers are also helping evacuees cope as they await news about whether they will have a home to return to. Volunteers are also replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses, or critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, which were left behind in the rush to get to safety.



The American Red Cross and its partners are helping people impacted by this devastating storm across Louisiana and Mississippi. Right now, the Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals, and comfort for people in need.