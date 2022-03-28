LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — After a recent outbreak of a disease, a local nature preserve is open.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) announced last Friday that Emiquon Preserve is now open again to the public.

It was previously closed on March 16 due to a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) found in a dead snow goose.

The number of dead geese has dropped off at the site and many of those birds have left the flood plain project.

Officials will continue to monitor cases of the disease if they appear at the preserve.