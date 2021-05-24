Emma Welp passes away after cancer battle

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Seven months after being diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous tumor, Emma Welp has passed away.

The six-year-old is the daughter of WMBD/WYZZ Anchor Mark Welp. She had a rare form of cancer called DIPG. She died peacefully Sunday morning at home surrounded by people who loved her.

All of us at WMBD send our deepest condolences to Emma’s parents Mark and Laura Welp, her older sisters Lauren and Anna and her twin-sister Abby. We ask everyone to keep the Welp family in their hearts during this very difficult time.

A funeral service for Emma is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m. at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL. A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church.