Emo’s Dairy Mart reopens for the season, offering deals to large customer base

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —

Customers began lining up for ice cream, milkshakes and chili dogs as soon as the clock struck 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Robert Smith said he was very excited for the season to begin. With the warm weather that’s been hitting Central Illinois, he said they could open their doors early.

Smith and his wife have owned Emo’s for over a decade, and this is their 12th season opening. The ice cream shop, however, has been in the community for over 50 years.

To kick off the season, Smith offered a half priced menu between 6 and 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Customer appreciation day. We certainly appreciate our customers, and basically that’s everyone in Peoria. We’re looking forward to seeing them again and we’re going into year 12 here. So, come on down and we’ll be here waiting on you.”