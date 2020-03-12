1  of  2
Emo’s opens for the 2020 season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Emo’s in Peoria is back open and for many, it’s a sign spring is near.

“We drove by and I had to stop. I didn’t have a choice…not that I won’t get one,” said Ezio Morici.

Peorians lined up to get the first taste of ice cream and chili dogs.

“The lemon ice cream is amazing, so we come here, what every day, pretty much through the summer for ice cream,” said Allison Spaulding.

Emo’s opened at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and served half-off prices until ten.

Many say Emo’s first day is something they look forward to during the cold months and is a staple in central Illinois.

“I moved into Peoria in the 70s and it was here then and solid foundation, good people,” said Morici.

