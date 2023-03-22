PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today was opening day of a new season for Emo’s, an ice cream shack on Prospect Road in Peoria.

The shack is known for its chili dogs and wizards, a popular ice cream treat. It is one of the more well-known seasonal food shacks in the area. The business has been in operation for 39 years.

Co-manager Allison Smith said that the dairy mart produces a tight-knit bond between customers and employees.

“We’re such a family and I feel like we really put that forward with the customers as well, we see them as family,” Smith said.

Smith said they have added chicken tenders to the menu this year. She said the strawberry shortcake wizard is one of their most popular menu items.

The ice cream mart is also raising funds for the Susan G. Komen foundation. They have a donation jar at their front window.