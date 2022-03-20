Day-one profits to go towards breast cancer organization

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Keeping with tradition, Emo’s ice cream shop will offer a half-price menu Monday morning to kick off the season.

The half-price menu goes from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post. In years past, WMBD reported lines of customers waiting right at six in the morning for milkshakes, cones, and chili dogs.

The walk-up ice cream shop, located at the intersection of Prospect and War Memorial in Peoria, is opening for its 13th season. The 2021 season lasted from March 11 until Sept. 26.

Donations from opening day will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, according to a Facebook post.

WMBD’s Nina McFarlane will report live from the shop during WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois.