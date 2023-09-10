WEST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — An employee was shot in the stomach at Mike’s Tavern on North Cedar Avenue in West Peoria Saturday night.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the bar at approximately 11:50 p.m. and located the man with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was a vehicle and a nearby residence struck by gunfire during the altercation.

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, they located a man walking in the area that matched the suspect’s description. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a firearm in the immediate area where Anthony Gates, 43, was found. Gates was arrested by police after he was identified as the shooter.

Gates was arrested and booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with no FOID, and possession of a firearm by a felon.