Employees receiving vaccines in District 87; only 50% of families returning in-person

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Employees in the Twin Cities school district are among the population getting vaccinated.

School nurses, social workers and school psychologists are among the first batch of Bloomington school employees receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in District 87.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, district leaders said the health department will notify them when the vaccine is available for staff members.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly said he expects teachers and others who work directly with students to be next in line.

Next week, District 87 will return to in-person learning on a hybrid learning schedule and as of now, only about 50% of families said they’d be there in-person.

“Quite frankly, that was a little disappointing. I would like to see a much greater number, but it’s understandable,” Reilly said. “I’m not suggesting that I’m disappointed in people, it’s absolutely related to the pandemic.”

Reilly said as vaccines get tested and are more readily available to teachers and students, he believes most remote learning will go away as he said being in-person is the best way for students to learn.

“Kids are better off in school for the most part,” Reilly said. “There’s probably just a handful of kids who might have some diagnosed anxiety issue that going to school is very difficult and challenging, that the remote environment is actually good for, but for the vast majority, we want them here. I would love to see that number increase for sure.”

Reilly anticipates the district being in a hybrid learning model until the end of this school year and is keeping his fingers crossed for a return to normalcy next year.