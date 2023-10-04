PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD continues to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month!

Looking for a job isn’t easy, and Manpower Peoria is helping change that.

Branch manager, Alicia Nicoll is proud of her Hispanic roots, and she said she is glad to be the workforce liaison for the Hispanic community.

Nicoll is bilingual, but she said sometimes the barrier is not with language, but rather getting people connected. She said the Hispanic community is underserved when it comes to jobs and Manpower is working to make improvements.

See the full interview above.

Since 1960, Manpower has been a leader in temporary and permanent staffing in Central Illinois. There are branches in Peoria, Bloomington, Mattoon, Champaign, Rantoul, Decatur and Springfield.