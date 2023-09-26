PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The national “Empty the Shelters” campaign is coming to Peoria County Animal Protection Services.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 15, Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 345 shelters nationwide.

Fees will be for $50 or less.

The purpose of the event is to help as many pets as possible find loving homes. Bissell is also covering costs for shelters and PCAPS Director Rebecca Spencer says they are a great organization to work with.

“They do this several times a year, we participate with them I’d say 3 to 4 times a year, we do these events with them and it’s just great,” said Spencer.

She continued, “We always see our adoption numbers increase during these events, and seeing families go home with their pets is the best part.”

Senior cats and dogs are also up for reduced adoption fees, but Spencer wants to focus on smaller pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs as well.