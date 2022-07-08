PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In just a few days, the Bissell Pet Foundation will make a national call for adoption. From July 11 to July 31, many animal shelters will partake in the “Empty the Shelters” event.

The effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest founded adoption event in the country.

During each nationwide event, Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors, including PCAPS, have reduced adoption fees to $50 or less, and senior pets, ages seven and up, will be free of charge.

The event will be hosted at more than 250 organizations in 42 states.

“It’s very rewarding to know that pets are going to find homes because of the Bissell foundation helping us out with this, so through their support, we can get animals where they need to be which is with a loving family,” said Director of the Peoria Humane Society Kitty Yanko.

Specifically at PCAPS, they are hoping for 30 to 45 animals to get adopted during this time.