PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, Peoria Public Schools students had some fun in the sun at the annual End of the Year Bash.

Students, could play video games, get their faces painted, enjoy the bounce houses, and even sit in an ambulance. There were dance performances and guest speakers including District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, and City Council member Dr. Bernice Gordon-Young.

School Board member Gregory Wilson was the organizer for the event’s ninth year. He said the event is a way to reward students for completing another school year while also keeping them engaged.

“We understand that these school years are long. Students go through so many different emotions, trials, tribulations, challenges, successes,” he said. “We just want to culminate that and celebrate all of those different challenges and make it a day to celebrate the students.”