BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo will be holding multiple events to celebrate Endangered Species Day Saturday.

According to a zoo newsletter, on May, 20 from 1-3 p.m. zookeepers will talk about species that are endangered and visitors will be able to play a find and search game to win a prize.

During the day’s events, the zoo will be the site for the popular Endangered Species Chalk Art Contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-up is available here. All materials will be supplied.

Later that evening, the Zoo will open up for the 2nd Twilight mini-golf from 6-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling Miller Park Zoo at (309) 434-2250. Tickets are $7 and must be purchased before the event.

All the mini-golf proceeds will benefit Miller Park Zoo’s Conservation Fund.