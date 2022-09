WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A small Plane had to make an emergency landing in Washington at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Washington Fire Chief Brett Brown, an ultra-light one-seater plane made an emergency landing in a field behind Washington Middle School.

Brown said that the crash was due to the plane having engine troubles. One person was involved in the landing. There were no reported injuries.

This story will be updated.