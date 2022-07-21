NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Craft beer and live jazz is coming to the streets of Normal this Saturday to benefit the Children’s Discovery Museum.

The Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival is the culminating event for the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Craft Beer BINGO fundraiser. BINGO players, using official BINGO cards purchased from the Museum, can be used at different breweries to earn raffle tickets for a $500 grand prize.

The festival, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature more than 30 craft beers from participating breweries and live music performances all evening.

Jazz musicians performing this weekend include Kevin Hart & the Vibe Tribe, Elaine Dame Trio and The Tim Fitzgerald Quartet featuring Abigail Riccards.

The Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival is cash-only. There is a $5 suggested donation, which includes a commemorative cup (while supplies last).

Patrons will need to show ID at the door, and patrons above the age of 21 will be given the wristband necessary to purchase alcohol. Drinks may not be taken off festival grounds.

North Street will be closed from Uptown Circle to the intersection at Broadway during the day Saturday. The road will be closed for parking beginning at 10 a.m. and closed to through traffic beginning at noon. North Street will reopen around 11:30 p.m. or whenever it is safe to do so.