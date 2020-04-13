Enjoy Peoria brings local music performances right to your computer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 preventing people from going to concerts, Enjoy Peoria wants to bring the music to your home.

The At-Home Listening Sessions are free to everyone and go to a good cause. CEO of Enjoy Peoria, JD Dalfonso, says all donations go to keeping local businesses afloat.

He says each concert features talent from right here in Central Illinois.

“You see entrepreneurships and innovation really thriving in these scenarios. So, as much as we look to the bright side of things, I think that’s one we can all take away from. Everybody is thinking of new light and trying to bring experiences and entertainment and success for small businesses for the region. It’s been a lot of fun and we look to continue it,” said Dalfonso.

On the day of the concerts, they usually start around 7 p.m. online. Visit https://www.peoria.org/athomesessions for more information.