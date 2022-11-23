EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is helping families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Wednesday, Enough Stuff in East Peoria handed out 90 free hams to community members. Enough Stuff is a thrift shop and community space that takes donated items and gives them away for free.

The hams on Wednesday were donated to the non-profit by a local business.

Savannah Kutkat, an owner of Enough Stuff, said they’re happy to assist families around the holidays.

“It’s the best, that’s why we’re here. That’s the purpose of our non-profit is to just be a community of people that support others in the community,” Kutkat said.

Kutkat said the non-profit hopes to partner with businesses in the future for similar giveaways.