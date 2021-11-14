Entire family safe after electrical fire on the second floor of home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An entire family of seven is safe after Peoria Firefighters and paramedics assisted the family out of a burning home.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the house to find light smoke erupting from the roof of the home at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

After helping the family out of the house, firefighters found a hidden fire in the ceiling of the building and set up an attack line on the second floor of the structure.

Additional crews checked for an extension of the fire and extinguished the hot spots, and put the fire out at 4:34 a.m.

Ameren was on the scene and secured utilities from further damage, while the Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family.

The fire investigator was called to the fire and determined it to be electrical, while damage is estimated to be approximately $6,000.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.