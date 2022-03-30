PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria will conduct environmental testing at the old Harrison and Mckinley schools.

Director of Community Development, Joe Dulin, said the city has been trying to demolish the building for years, but not having ownership or funding has kept the plan on hold.

The federal government has now funded $2 million through the American Rescue Plan to get the process going.

Dulin said once they receive the test results, they will remediate any issues found and proceed with demolishing the buildings.

“Both spaces will be left as green spaces. For now, there are no immediate plans for what we’re going to do with the properties after they’re done and demolished. We’ll work with the neighborhood to see what’s in their best interest, whether they want to leave it a green space or just what comes next,” said Dulin.

He said if everything goes well, they will have both schools demolished by the end of the year.