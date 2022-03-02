EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New details are emerging about why the East Peoria Fire Chief was placed on administrative leave in late January.

According to the City of East Peoria documents obtained through FOIA, Fire Chief John Knapp was conducting fire investigations on behalf of his company Firetech Inc. while on the clock for the city.

The document indicated Knapp admitted to doing so.

As part of the investigation, Knapp was not paid for his eight days of leave, but he used 50 hours of his available vacation hours to pay the city back because he is not allowed to work for Firetech Inc. while on city time.

Knapp was allowed to come back to work on Feb. 8, until his retirement on May 7.

WMBD has reached out to Knapp for comment, but has not heard back.