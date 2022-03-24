PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Empowering people and inspiring capabilities. On Thursday, March 24, EP!C held an event at the Peoria Marriot Pere Marquette with 550 people to support their mission.

The organization welcomed Food Network Chef Maneet Chauhan to Peoria for its largest annual event, named Bon Appétit.

Ashley Schreck, director of marketing for EP!C said, “We’ve been virtual for the last two years, and to have an event that’s all-around food and a celebrity chef is very hard to do when it’s virtual. So, we are thrilled to be able to be here in person raising funds tonight to support our mission of empowering people and inspiring capabilities.”

This year’s theme, dancing spice queen, followed a heavy Indian presence, with vibrant colors and Indian food.

“No two events are the same because every year the theme is going to change depending on the chef,” said Schreck.

Schreck said this year’s event was slightly different than previous years. “Chef Maneet Chauhan of Food Network fame is our highest caliber chef to date. We are just thrilled that she’s here in Peoria, Illinois, cooking a four-course meal for our guests, all in the name of EP!C and supporting our community members with disabilities.”

The goal of the event was to raise $200,000 for its mission. For those wanting to donate to EP!C, click here.