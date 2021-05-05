EP!C asking for community’s help securing federal funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local nonprofit is on a time crunch and asking for the community’s help in gaining support for federal funding.

EP!C is an organization in Peoria that provides education and employment opportunities to adults with disabilities. For years, the nonprofit has been underfunded, staff said, and now they’re looking for new funding to help keep up.

The state’s human services committee is meeting tomorrow morning to discuss a bill increasing their reimbursement rates, which help pay their staff a professional wage.

Staff are now pleading for all Illinoisans to fill out an online witness slip in favor of the bill.

To help:

Click on the link above

Fill out the identification section with our personal information

Representation type EPIC (no special characters)

Under position click proponent (in favor of)

Under testimony click record of appearance only

Check the terms and conditions box

Click the create box to submit

“For us, we’ve had a crisis even before the pandemic hit. So, we really need these rate increases to convince people that this is a career that they really want to work in and that they’re going to get paid at a professional level. It’s not going to be a minimum wage job. You’re going to get your foot in the door and this is a career-this is not a job,” said Director of Marketing Ashley Schreck.

The majority of the staff makes about $14 an hour and needs funding to keep up with the state’s minimum wage increase, she said.

