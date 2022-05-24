BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington restaurant community is rallying around Green Gables Bar following a devastating fire earlier this month.

Wednesday night will be “Green Gables Night” at the Epiphany Farms Restaurant in downtown Bloomington on Front Street.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Green Gables will take over the restaurant and on the menu will be its famous smash burgers. Cooks from Green Gables will be manning the kitchen to have the burgers be as authentic as possible.

President of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, Ken Myszka said he’s had fears of fires at his restaurant himself and can’t begin to imagine what the owners of Green Gables are going through.

“I think as an independent restaurant and a local business, I care about our community and McLean County is a destination for so many people, home for so many people and Green Gables is a staple of our food scene here,” Myszka said.

10 percent of all sales will be going towards the Green Gables staff and rebuilding efforts. Epiphany Farms will also be serving its regular menu.