PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public Employees for Community Concerns announced the keynote speaker for its 2023 MLK Luncheon.

According to a press release, Former United States Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. was chosen to give the keynote address during the 31st Annual MLK Luncheon at the Peoria Civic Center on Jan. 16, 2023.

Holder became the first Black attorney general when he was appointed by former President Obama in 2009. During his tenure as attorney general, he championed hallmark legislation on voting rights, immigration law, national security, and same-sex marriage.

“We are honored to have Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as the keynote speaker for our Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “As we commemorate the life and legacy of a leader who taught us to keep the dream alive and stand up for what is right, I believe his message will be an inspiration to everyone.”

Tickets for the 31st annual MLK Luncheon are available for $60 a person or $600 for a table for 10. Tickets can be purchased here.