PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Eric Sorensen is finding solutions to make prescription drugs more accessible for people in Peoria.

Monday morning, Sorensen held a round table with healthcare leaders from Central Illinois at Heartland Health in Peoria.

The group discussed ways to stop rising prescription drug prices.

Sorensen explained to health leaders what he is doing in Congress to bring down drug costs for families.

Other big topics discussed were mental health and what issues homeless shelters in our area are facing.

“People that push that orange bottle back to the pharmacist because then they look in their grocery cart and they say if this bottle is 100 or 200 dollars that’s the cost of all of my groceries, I’m gonna have to push that back, we need to lower the cost,” said Sorensen.

Sorensen said his next step is to meet some of the patients one-on-one or, go to the homeless shelters to let them know he is on their side and fighting for them.