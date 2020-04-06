Essential workers would have no other options without daycare emergency services

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Whiz Kidz Academy in Pekin is continuing to provide daycare services to children of essential workers.

While many day cares have closed, Whiz Kidz is a licensed emergency care provider.

Director Rose Maioli says being open for parents and kids is necessary.

They’re so appreciative that we are showing up everyday so that they can show up for their jobs and provide the necessary things that they’re needing to do for their families and their patients,” said Maioli.

Without the daycare, many parents who are essential workers would have no other options.

“We even have tears, tears of joy. Just so thankful that, you know we’re here – that they can still attend and provide for their families,” Maioli.

Whiz Kidz Acamdey has also implemented extra cleaning and safety protocols. There is a sanitizing process during drop offs and surfaces are regularly cleaned.