Eureka bar receives cease-and-desist from state’s Liquor Control Commission

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Eureka bar that opened back up to the public received a cease-and-desist from the state and has since closed its bar again.

The Outpost notified community members on Facebook that the Illinois Liquor Control Commission sent them the cease-and-desist letter. However, the liquor store and kitchen will still be available for carryout.

On Tuesday, Woodford County board members said they saw many people going in and out of the popular bar over the weekend. While Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out his Restore Illinois plan Tuesday, restaurants and bars are not supposed to welcome dine-in guests yet.

Woodford County state’s attorney Greg Minger previously noted he is refusing to prosecute violators of Pritzker’s extended order, and Eureka Mayor Scott Zimmer told residents that the city will continue to follow “the orders set forth by the State of Illinois.” Additionally, both sheltering and business guidelines will remain in place, per Pritzker’s order.

