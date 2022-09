EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A chiropractic practice in Eureka has been charged with 13 counts of fraud and audit obstruction, courts announced Thursday.

Dr. Carrie Musselman, of Preferred Care Medical Center in Eureka, faces one charge of health care fraud, two counts of obstructing a federal audit, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Musselman’s practice was previously raided by the FBI in October of 2021.

Charges were filed in Tazewell County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.