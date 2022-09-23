EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka College has a host of events to celebrate their 100th Homecoming.

On Thursday, there was a pep rally to kick off the weekend. Friday the college hosted a 1920s-themed alumni award ceremony.

Saturday the day begins with the Run with Reagan 5K Race followed by the Athletic Hall of Fame Inductions.

The school’s president Dr. Jamel Wright describes the energy around campus as electrifying.

“Well it’s wonderful because we’re inviting our alumni back, it’s our 100th year doing so. Inviting our alumni back to engage with our current students, to share their stories, to have fond memories and to make some new memories,” said Wright.

The Eureka Red Devils will take on the Benedictine University Eagles at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Homecoming Game.