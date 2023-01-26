We sat down with the cast and crew to talk about Eureka College’s upcoming winter production of Promises, Promises. Watch our interview to find out what you can expect.

The show will be performed at the Eureka College Pritchard Theatre.

Here are the following dates and show times:

– Friday, January 27th at 5:30 PM

– Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 PM

– Friday, February 3rd at 5:30 PM

– Saturday, February 4th at 7:00 PM

You won’t want to miss this musical. Tickets are free, but donations are always welcome.

Secure your tickets now on the Eureka College website!

