EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor died Friday at the age of 93. She also had a connection to a local university.

Nominated to the court in 1981 by then-president Ronald Reagan, she emerged as a swing vote in some of the court’s biggest cases. A moderate conservative, she sided with the liberal wing of the court on numerous occasions as well.

She spoke at Eureka College back in 2013, which also happens to be the alma mater of Reagan. She was inducted as a Reagan fellow by the college.

Jamel Wright is the president of Eureka College and she spoke about the legacy of O’Connor and what it meant for her to visit the school.

“To say trailblazer is actually an insufficient word to really represent the impact that Justice O’Connor had on our country. She left an indelible imprint on our campus community,” Wright said.

Wright also mentioned that O’Connor interacted with students during her time on campus. Wright said she was struck by her grace and candor and that it was “amazing” to get a chance to meet her.

O’Connor withdrew from public life in 2018 after being diagnosed with dementia.