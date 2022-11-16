EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on studios has been completed and Eureka College will begin offering radio, tv, and new media programs for the spring semester of next year.

After the closing of Lincoln College last spring, Eureka College acquired the physical assets of the college’s media programs, consisting of non-commercial radio and educational television stations.

Staff from Lincoln’s media program have also made the transition. Dr. John Malone from Lincoln will take on the role of Associate Professor of Communication and will integrate Lincoln’s program into the Eureka College Communication dept.

Dr. Malone and Bud Broyles formerly of LCTV’s Operations Manager will develop radio and TV operations housed in Pritchard Hall.

More information is available on Eureka College’s website.